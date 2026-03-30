Single-family home in Tinley Park sells for $380,000

A 1,410-square-foot single-family home, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The house at 8424 Currant Avenue in Tinley Park was sold on March 12 for $380,000, or $270 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,150 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently changed hands:

· At 8437 167th Street, in September 2025, a 1,300-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 1,354-square-foot single-family house at 8443 165th Place sold for $328,500, a price per square foot of $243. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,300-square-foot single-family house at 16560 Currant Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.