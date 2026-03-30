Single-family home in Johnsburg sells for $625,000

A 2,160-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 5301 Autumn Way in Johnsburg was sold on March 17 for $625,000, or $289 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.7 acres.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,182-square-foot single-family residence at 5119 Autumn Way in Johnsburg, sold in February, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $298.

· At 5218 Beacon Hill Drive in Johnsburg, in November 2025, a 2,686-square-foot single-family home was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· In February, a 1,820-square-foot single-family home at 5415 Sarah Drive in Johnsburg sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.