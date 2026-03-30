Single-family home in Crystal Lake sells for $400,000

The single-family house located at 4818 Strong Road in Crystal Lake was sold on March 17, for $400,000, or $382 per square foot.

The home, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,048 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,650-square-foot single-family residence at 745 Ceresia Drive, sold in July 2025, for $590,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 4706 Orchard Lane, in October 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family home was sold for $293,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,940-square-foot single-family home at 699 Blackthorn Drive sold for $472,500, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.