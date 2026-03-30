Sale closed in Plainfield: $430,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 15202 South Poppy Lane in Plainfield was sold on March 11, for $430,000, or $231 per square foot.

The home, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,860 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· In January, a 1,936-square-foot single-family house at 15304 South Indian Boundary Line Road sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· A 1,808-square-foot single-family residence at 15208 South Clover Court, sold in June 2025, for $375,100, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 25017 South Sundance Court, in July 2025, a 2,262-square-foot single-family home was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $186.