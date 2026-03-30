Sale closed in Marengo: $390,000 for a five-bedroom home

A 3,502-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 600 Spring Drive in Marengo was sold on March 13 for $390,000, or $111 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to one parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

These nearby homes in Marengo have also recently been sold:

· At 626 Courtney Lane, in February 2025, a 3,202-square-foot single-family house was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· In November 2025, a 2,832-square-foot single-family residence at 704 Doral Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $129.

· A 3,502-square-foot single-family residence at 509 Lynnann Court, sold in February, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $119. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.