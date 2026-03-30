Sale closed in Joliet: $365,000 for a single-family home

A 1,752-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 737 Springwood Drive in Joliet was sold on March 16 for $365,000, or $208 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 671 Springwood Drive, in October 2025, a 1,517-square-foot single-family house was sold for $332,000, a price per square foot of $219.

· In February, a 1,232-square-foot single-family residence at 687 Springwood Drive sold for $318,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,285-square-foot single-family home at 710 Silver Leaf Court, sold in February, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $162.