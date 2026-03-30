Sale closed in Johnsburg: $510,000 for a single-family home

A 1,905-square-foot single-family home, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 3727 Cherokee Drive in Johnsburg was sold on March 17 for $510,000, or $268 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for three cars. The property sits on a 1-acre lot.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3713 Cherokee Drive, in April 2025, a 1,974-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 3706 Hamlin Drive, sold in March 2025, for $255,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 3711 Claremont Road sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $293.