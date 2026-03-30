Four-bedroom house sells for $1.35 million in St. Charles

A 4,274-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 3723 Grand View Court in St. Charles was sold on March 17 for $1.35 million, or $316 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. Nestled on a 0.6-acre lot, this property features a pool.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,096-square-foot single-family house at 3302 Greenwood Lane, sold in July 2025, for $876,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 3203 Greenwood Lane, in December 2025, a 3,959-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.18 million, a price per square foot of $297. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,482-square-foot single-family home at 4156 Meadow View Drive sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.