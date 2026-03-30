Four-bedroom home in Geneva goes for $526,000

A single-family house located at 1271 Herrington Road in Geneva changed ownership on March 18.

The 1,974-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $526,000, or $266 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· In December 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family residence at 1235 Herrington Place sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1150 Lewis Road, in February 2025, a 2,618-square-foot single-family home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,463-square-foot single-family residence at 1185 Lewis Road, sold in January 2025, for $549,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.