Four-bedroom home in Batavia goes for $495,000

A 1,964-square-foot single-family home, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The house at 1402 Cherry Drive in Batavia was sold on March 16 for $495,000, or $252 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,800 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 1,964-square-foot single-family residence at 1419 Issel Court sold for $506,000, a price per square foot of $258.

· A 1,976-square-foot single-family house at 1421 Issel Court, sold in June 2025, for $471,500, a price per square foot of $239.

· At 1321 Kline Court, in March 2025, a 1,964-square-foot single-family house was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $234.