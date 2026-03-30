Five-bedroom house in Plainfield goes for $886,000

The single-family residence located at 16109 Gamay Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 17, for $886,000, or $149 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 5,963 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features four fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,790-square-foot single-family house at 24820 West Easy Street, sold in December 2025, for $880,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 16026 Hometown Drive, in July 2025, a 3,542-square-foot single-family home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In March 2025, a 2,622-square-foot single-family home at 16011 Hometown Drive sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.