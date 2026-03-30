Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $650,000

A single-family residence located at 745 South Hillside Avenue in Elmhurst changed ownership on March 10.

The 1,308-square-foot home, built in 1956, was sold for $650,000, or $497 per square foot. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 768 South Spring Road, in July 2025, a 1,086-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $331.

· A single-family residence at 739 South Spring Road, sold in June 2025, for $459,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,212-square-foot single-family residence at 735 South Spring Road sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $404.