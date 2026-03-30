Algonquin: Single-family home sells for $460,000

A single-family house located at 135 Arquilla Drive in Algonquin has a new owner since March 13.

The 2,283-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $460,000, or $201 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property’s lot measures 12,823 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 2,612-square-foot single-family residence at 1577 Arquilla Drive in Algonquin sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,302-square-foot single-family home at 4 Preston Court in Algonquin, sold in June 2025, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1702 West Algonquin Road in Algonquin, in November 2025, a single-family home was sold for $235,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.