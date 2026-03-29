What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of March 16?

A rural residence in Sterling that sold for $300,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $158,091. The average price per square foot was $125.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $300,000, rural residence at 2040 Weldon Road

A 1,468-square-foot rural residence at 2040 Weldon Road in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $204 per square foot. The home was built in 1971. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

2. $270,000, single-family home at 686 Partridge Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 686 Partridge Place in Dixon. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,624 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $240,000, single-family home at 1304 Park Lane

A 1,886-square-foot single-family residence at 1304 Park Lane in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000, $127 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

4. $202,500, single-family home at 705 Institute Boulevard

The single-family residence at 705 Institute Boulevard in Dixon has new owners. The price was $202,500. The home was built in 1901 and has a living area of 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $142. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $195,000, single-family home at 1020 Mary Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1020 Mary Avenue in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $195,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,292 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $171,000, single-family home at 1013 Idlewild Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1013 Idlewild Drive in Dixon. The price was $171,000. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,324 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $129. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $157,000, single-family home at 815 North Brinton Avenue

The single-family residence at 815 North Brinton Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $157,000. The home was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,956 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $80. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

8. $155,000, single-family home at 982 Fisk Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 982 Fisk Road in Compton has been finalized. The price was $155,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $135,000, single-family home at 301 South Jefferson Avenue

A 2,426-square-foot single-family residence at 301 South Jefferson Avenue in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $135,000, $56 per square foot. The house was built in 1901. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $87,000, single-family home at 803 Madison Avenue

A 1,222-square-foot single-family residence at 803 Madison Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $87,000, $71 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.