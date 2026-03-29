Single-family home sells in Elgin for $500,000

A single-family house has changed hands.

The home at 613 Lismore Circle in Elgin was sold on March 16. The purchase price was $500,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 581 Wexford Drive, in July 2025, a 3,283-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $576,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,698-square-foot single-family home at 3000 Shamrock Circle, sold in September 2025, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $100. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,512-square-foot single-family residence at 2976 Shamrock Drive sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.