Single-family home sells for $257,500 in Sycamore

A single-family residence located at 225 Sabin Street in Sycamore has a new owner since March 4.

The 696-square-foot home, built in 1942, was sold for $257,500, or $370 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,612 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,276-square-foot single-family residence at 151 Vista Terrace, sold in December 2025, for $288,500, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 459 East State Street, in December 2025, a 1,033-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· In February, a single-family residence at 120 Sabin Street sold for $200,000. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.