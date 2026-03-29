Single-family home sells for $229,500 in Genoa

The single-family residence located at 128 North Hadsall Street in Genoa was sold on March 5. The purchase price was $229,500.

The lot of the property covers an area of 7,500 square feet.

Other homes in Genoa that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 418 North Main Street, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $325,000.

· In February, a single-family residence at 138 North Brown Street sold for $190,000.

· A single-family residence at 214 North Stiles Street, sold in October 2025, for $280,000.