Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $420,000

The single-family residence located at 1023 Lakewood Drive in Ottawa was sold on March 11, for $420,000, or $193 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,177 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,985-square-foot single-family residence at 2008 Northlake Drive, sold in April 2025, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· At 2007 Autumnwood Drive, in January 2025, a 2,080-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $266,500, a price per square foot of $128.

· In August 2025, a 2,260-square-foot single-family residence at 2020 Autumnwood Drive sold for $429,000, a price per square foot of $190.