Sale closed in Sycamore: $210,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1508 Electric Park Drive in Sycamore was sold on March 3. The purchase price was $210,000.

The property’s lot measures 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 2110 Coltonville Road, sold in January 2025, for $295,000.

· In July 2025, a single-family residence at 2123 Fairland Drive sold for $185,000.

· At 2206 Highland Drive, in July 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $282,500.