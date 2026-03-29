McHenry: Four-bedroom house goes for $445,000

The single-family house located at 6409 Donegal Lane in McHenry was sold on March 13, for $445,000, or $221 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,016 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently been sold:

· A 3,195-square-foot single-family home at 320 Tralee Lane, sold in April 2025, for $432,000, a price per square foot of $135. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,861-square-foot single-family residence at 6708 Homestead Drive sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $117. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 6720 Homestead Drive, in September 2025, a 2,340-square-foot single-family home was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.