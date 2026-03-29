Johnsburg: Single-family home sells for $550,000

A 2,886-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 3106 Taylor Court in Johnsburg was sold on March 12 for $550,000, or $191 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for three cars. In addition to its 12,714 square feet lot size, the property’s backyard offers a pool.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2706 Kendall Crossing, in March, a 1,640-square-foot single-family home was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· A 1,640-square-foot single-family residence at 2616 Kendall Crossing, sold in May 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· In September 2025, a 1,640-square-foot single-family residence at 2704 Kendall Crossing sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $183.