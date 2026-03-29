How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County in the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $5.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In total, 1,135 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $407,097. The average price per square foot was $264.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $5.1 million, four-bedroom home at 1540 North Dearborn Parkway

A 5,791-square-foot single-family residence at 1540 North Dearborn Parkway in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $5,100,000, $881 per square foot. The house was built in 1885. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

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2. $2.85 million, single-family home at 1 Briar Lane

A 6,504-square-foot single-family home at 1 Briar Lane in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,850,000, $438 per square foot. The house was built in 1946. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.

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3. $2.42 million, seven-bedroom house at 1112 Greenwood Street

The sale of the single-family house at 1112 Greenwood Street in Evanston has been finalized. The price was $2,415,000. The home was built in 1894 and has a living area of 1,542 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,566. The house features seven bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 3.

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4. $2.4 million, single-family home at 1120 Forest Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1120 Forest Avenue in Evanston. The price was $2.4 million. The house was built in 1913 and the living area totals 8,360 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $287. The house features nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 3.

5. $2.33 million, four-bedroom home at 1302 Waukegan Road

The single-family residence at 1302 Waukegan Road in Northbrook has new owners. The price was $2,325,000. The house was built in 1924 and has a living area of 2,450 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $949. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

6. $2.3 million, single-family home at 900 South Colfax Avenue

A 4,390-square-foot single-family residence at 900 South Colfax Avenue in Elmhurst has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,295,000, $523 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The house features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 2.

7. $2.21 million, single-family home at 51 Brinker Road

The single-family house at 51 Brinker Road in Barrington has new owners. The price was $2,210,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 11,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.

8. $1.99 million, four-bedroom house at 1060 Cedar Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1060 Cedar Lane in Northbrook. The price was $1.99 million. The house was built in 2025 and the living area totals 3,760 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $529. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

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9. $1.95 million, single-family home at 6553 North Kimball Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 6553 North Kimball Avenue in Lincolnwood has been finalized. The price was $1,950,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,999 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $390. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $1.85 million, four-bedroom house at 1839 North Fremont Street

A 3,036-square-foot single-family home at 1839 North Fremont Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,850,000, $609 per square foot. The home was built in 1891. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.