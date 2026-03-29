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How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in La Salle County in the week of March 16?

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Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Sandwich that sold for $729,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 34 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $187,441. The average price per square foot was $126.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $729,000, single-family home at 1318 Park Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1318 Park Place in Sandwich. The price was $729,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $413. The deal was closed on March 3.

2. $422,000, single-family home at 1968 North 2719th Road

A 2,115-square-foot single-family residence at 1968 North 2719th Road in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $422,000, $200 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on March 3.

3. $395,000, single-family home at 2115 East 875th Road

The single-family residence at 2115 East 875th Road in Tonica has new owners. The price was $395,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,853 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The transaction was completed on March 3.

4. $335,000, single-family home at 813 Clark Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 813 Clark Street in Oglesby has been finalized. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,631 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $127. The deal was closed on March 2.

5. $320,000, single-family home at 506 South Grant Street

A 1,376-square-foot single-family residence at 506 South Grant Street in Earlville has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $233 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. The transaction was completed on March 3.

6. $320,000, single-family home at 421 Hickory Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 421 Hickory Court in Seneca has been finalized. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,766 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $265,000, single-family home at 2287 North 4350th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2287 North 4350th Road in Sheridan. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 1925 and the living area totals 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The transaction was completed on March 4.

8. $260,000, single-family home at 2504 Reynolds Manor Drive, Unit D

A 1,295-square-foot single-family residence at 2504 Reynolds Manor Drive, Unit D in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000, $201 per square foot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

9. $249,000, single-family home at 3757 North Il Route 71

A 1,712-square-foot single-family residence at 3757 North Il Route 71 in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $249,000, $145 per square foot. The house was built in 1964. The deal was closed on March 4.

10. $235,000, single-family home at 460 East Lincoln Street

The single-family residence at 460 East Lincoln Street in Seneca has new owners. The price was $235,000. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,448 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

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