What were the best deals for residential properties in Lee County / Whiteside the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $35,879 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $158,091. The average price per square foot was $129. A total of 13 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,625 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $35,879, single-family home at 1813 18th Avenue

The single-family house at 1813 18th Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $35,879. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

2. $46,800, single-family home at 1701 English Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1701 English Street in Rock Falls. The price was $46,800. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $60,000, single-family home at 506 2nd Street W

The sale of the single-family home at 506 2nd Street W in Lyndon has been finalized. The price was $60,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $87,000, single-family home at 803 Madison Avenue

A 1,222-square-foot single-family residence at 803 Madison Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $87,000, $71 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $135,000, single-family home at 301 South Jefferson Avenue

A 2,426-square-foot single-family residence at 301 South Jefferson Avenue in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $135,000, $56 per square foot. The home was built in 1901. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.