What were the best deals for residential properties in La Salle County the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Mendota that sold for $137,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $187,441. The average price per square foot was $262. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,621 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $137,000, single-family home at 205 6th Avenue

A 1,504-square-foot single-family residence at 205 6th Avenue in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $137,000, $91 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $140,000, single-family home at 505 Illinois Street

The single-family residence at 505 Illinois Street in Marseilles has new owners. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $153. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $150,000, single-family home at 400 Benton Street

A 2,262-square-foot single-family residence at 400 Benton Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $66 per square foot. The house was built in 1925. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

4. $154,500, single-family home at 401 Garfield Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 401 Garfield Avenue in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $154,500. The home was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,092 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $158,500, single-family home at 1522 East Hickory Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1522 East Hickory Street in Streator. The price was $158,500. The house was built in 1952 and the living area totals 1,412 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $112. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $160,000, single-family home at 2304 Eastwood Avenue

The single-family residence at 2304 Eastwood Avenue in Streator has new owners. The price was $160,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,598 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $100. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

7. $164,000, single-family home at 404 Lewis Street

A 1,302-square-foot single-family residence at 404 Lewis Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $164,000, $126 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The deal was finalized on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $165,000, single-family home at 634 Pearl Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 634 Pearl Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $165,000. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 1,252 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $170,000, single-family home at 205 West Wilson Street

A 2,502-square-foot single-family residence at 205 West Wilson Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $68 per square foot. The home was built in 1910. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

10. $172,000, single-family home at 2618 7th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2618 7th Street in Peru. The price was $172,000. The house was built in 1922 and the living area totals 974 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The transaction was completed on March 3.