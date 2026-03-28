Week of March 16: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A single-family home in Westchester that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $395,917, or $220 per square foot. A total of 1139 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,664 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 1318 Balmoral Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1318 Balmoral Avenue in Westchester. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,467 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000, single-family home at 6455 West 64th Street

The single-family house at 6455 West 64th Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,296 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000, four-bedroom home at 2858 Kensington Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 2858 Kensington Avenue in Westchester has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,425 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $281. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 16041 Long Avenue

A 2,050-square-foot single-family home at 16041 Long Avenue in Oak Forest has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $195 per square foot. The home was built in 1958. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000, condominium at 224 North Kenilworth Avenue, Apt. 4D

The condominium at 224 North Kenilworth Avenue, Apt. 4D in Oak Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1964. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

6. $400,000, single-family home at 479 Munroe Circle S

The sale of the single-family residence at 479 Munroe Circle S in Des Plaines has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,270 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $315. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 6020 South Nashville Avenue

A 1,966-square-foot single-family house at 6020 South Nashville Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $203 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, condominium at 1640 West Ohio Street, Apt. 1R

The condominium at 1640 West Ohio Street, Apt. 1R in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1879 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 910 East Aster Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 910 East Aster Avenue in Palatine. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1968 and the living area totals 1,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $337. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, single-family home at 802 West Busse Avenue

A 1,105-square-foot single-family home at 802 West Busse Avenue in Mount Prospect has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $362 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.