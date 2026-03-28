These residential properties were the best deals for Ogle County's in the week of March 9

A single-family home in Polo that sold for $130,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $249,174, or $230 per square foot. A total of 23 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,951 square feet and four bedrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $130,000, single-family home at 509 North Division Avenue

The single-family home at 509 North Division Avenue in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $130,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $139,000, single-family home at 800 1st Avenue

The single-family house at 800 1st Avenue in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $139,000. The house was built in 1929 and has a living area of 1,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $114. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

3. $140,000, single-family home at 901 Garfield Drive

The single-family residence at 901 Garfield Drive in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000. The house was built in 1970. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $157,500, single-family home at 112 North Hannah Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 112 North Hannah Avenue in Mount Morris has been finalized. The price was $157,500. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $106. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

5. $168,000, single-family home at 907 Carlisle Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 907 Carlisle Drive in Rochelle. The price was $168,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 2,236 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $75. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $170,000, single-family home at 557 South 3rd Street

A 1,760-square-foot single-family residence at 557 South 3rd Street in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $97 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $175,000, single-family home at 203 Monroe Street

A 1,320-square-foot single-family residence at 203 Monroe Street in Monroe Center has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000, $133 per square foot. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.