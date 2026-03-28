These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County's in the week of March 16

A single-family home in Montgomery that sold for $269,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $347,514. The average price per square foot was $195. A total of 37 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,754 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $269,000, three-bedroom home at 38 Surrey Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 38 Surrey Road in Montgomery. The price was $269,000. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $224. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $272,500, three-bedroom house at 21 Cebold Drive

A 1,056-square-foot single-family residence at 21 Cebold Drive in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $272,500, $258 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $285,000, condominium at 1889 Stoneheather Avenue

A 1,448-square-foot condominium at 1889 Stoneheather Avenue in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $197 per square foot. The condo was built in 2001. The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.

4. $292,000, single-family home at 707 East Prairie Street

The sale of the single-family house at 707 East Prairie Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $292,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $292,000, single-family home at 1302 Kettleson Drive

The single-family home at 1302 Kettleson Drive in Minooka has new owners. The price was $292,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,596 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The deal was closed on March 5.

6. $305,000, condominium at 1835 Wisteria Drive

The condominium at 1835 Wisteria Drive in Aurora has new owners. The price was $305,000. The condo was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,566 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The condo features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.

7. $313,000, three-bedroom house at 1155 Hawk Hollow Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1155 Hawk Hollow Drive in Yorkville. The price was $313,000. The house was built in 2021 and the living area totals 1,558 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $315,000, condominium at 422 Merlot Court

The sale of the condominium at 422 Merlot Court in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The condo was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,581 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $349,000, three-bedroom house at 119 Laurie Lane

A 1,379-square-foot single-family residence at 119 Laurie Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $349,000, $253 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $350,000, three-bedroom home at 706 Springside Court

A 1,896-square-foot single-family residence at 706 Springside Court in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $185 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.