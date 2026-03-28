These residential properties were the best deals for Kane County's in the week of March 16

A single-family home in Sugar Grove that sold for $380,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $398,061. The average price per square foot was $150. A total of 116 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,829 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $380,000, single-family home at 202 Braeburn Circle

A 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 202 Braeburn Circle in Sugar Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $271 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on March 6.

2. $385,000, single-family home at 445 Lakeshore Court

The sale of the single-family home at 445 Lakeshore Court in Saint Charles has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $385,000, two-bedroom house at 412 Richards Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 412 Richards Street in Geneva. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1945. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $385,000, single-family home at 178 Mistwood Lane

The single-family house at 178 Mistwood Lane in North Aurora has new owners. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,173 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.

5. $385,000, single-family home at 443 Lakeshore Court

The single-family residence at 443 Lakeshore Court in Saint Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $388,000, three-bedroom home at 3134 Kyra Lane

A 2,350-square-foot single-family home at 3134 Kyra Lane in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $388,000, $165 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

7. $390,000, single-family home at 119 Cornerstone Crossing

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 119 Cornerstone Crossing in Hampshire. The price was $390,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $390,000, single-family home at 2245 Copley Street

A 1,608-square-foot single-family home at 2245 Copley Street in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. The deal was closed on March 10.

9. $395,000, condominium at 332 Wolcott Lane

The condominium at 332 Wolcott Lane in Batavia has new owners. The price was $395,000. The condo was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,908 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $395,000, four-bedroom home at 513 South 13th Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 513 South 13th Avenue in St Charles has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The home was built in 1946 and has a living area of 1,035 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $382. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.