These residential properties were the best deals for DeKalb County's in the week of March 16

A single-family home in DeKalb that sold for $195,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $278,583, or $270 per square foot. A total of 24 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 922 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.DeKalb

1. $195,000, single-family home at 3212 Sonoma Court

The single-family residence at 3212 Sonoma Court in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $195,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $200,000, single-family home at 139 South Somonauk Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 139 South Somonauk Road in Cortland has been finalized. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 690 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $200,000, single-family home at 120 Sabin Street

A 739-square-foot single-family residence at 120 Sabin Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $271 per square foot. The home was built in 1890. The house features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $200,000, single-family home at 720 South 2nd Street

The single-family residence at 720 South 2nd Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $218,000, single-family home at 413 North Charles Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 413 North Charles Street in Cortland. The price was $218,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 640 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $220,000, single-family home at 1410 Freed Road

A 1,675-square-foot single-family residence at 1410 Freed Road in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $220,000, $131 per square foot. The home was built in 1969. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $247,000, single-family home at 422 Best Avenue

The single-family residence at 422 Best Avenue in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $247,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $249,000, townhouse at 1462 Legacy Drive, Unit 315-4

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 1462 Legacy Drive, Unit 315-4 in DeKalb. The price was $249,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $268,000, single-family home at 712 Prospect Avenue

The single-family residence at 712 Prospect Avenue in Kirkland has new owners. The price was $268,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $275,000, residential home at 328 Augusta Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 328 Augusta Avenue in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.