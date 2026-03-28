McHenry County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Huntley that sold for $280,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $381,000, or $198 per square foot. A total of 84 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,913 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $280,000, single-family home at 11618 Douglas Avenue

A 1,817-square-foot single-family home at 11618 Douglas Avenue in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $154 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 2.

2. $280,500, single-family home at 1008 West Dale Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1008 West Dale Avenue in McHenry. The price was $280,500. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,408 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The transaction was completed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $284,000, two-bedroom house at 5220 Palm Street

The single-family house at 5220 Palm Street in McHenry has new owners. The price was $284,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,334 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The house features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $285,000, four-bedroom home at 922 Tappan Street

The sale of the single-family home at 922 Tappan Street in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1912 and has a living area of 2,451 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $116. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $285,500, single-family home at 8518 Coral Road

A 1,580-square-foot single-family house at 8518 Coral Road in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,500, $181 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. The deal was closed on March 2.

6. $287,000, single-family home at 2509 South Birchwood Avenue

A 1,153-square-foot single-family residence at 2509 South Birchwood Avenue in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $287,000, $249 per square foot. The home was built in 1938. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $287,500, townhouse at 1436 Millbrook Drive

A 1,634-square-foot townhouse at 1436 Millbrook Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $287,500, $176 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $289,000, single-family home at 900 Windstone Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 900 Windstone Court in Lake In The Hills has been finalized. The price was $289,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,735 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 9.

9. $300,000, single-family home at 934 Lexington Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 934 Lexington Street in McHenry. The price was $300,000. The transaction was completed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $300,000, single-family home at 418 Glen Garry Road

The single-family house at 418 Glen Garry Road in Cary has new owners. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1962. The deal was finalized on March 6.