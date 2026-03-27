What can $400,000 buy you in Will County, March 16-22?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $399,900

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 305 Poplar Lane, New Lenox, the house spans 1,700 square feet and was sold for $399,900, or $235 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 9,583-square-foot, and it was built in 1954. The deal was finalized on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $397,000

In March, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 20218 South Holly Lane, Frankfort, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,386 square feet, was built in 1972 and was sold for $397,000, which calculates to $286 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,405 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $395,000

For a price tag of $395,000 ($175 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2002 and located at 346 Wild Rose Lane, Romeoville, changed hands in March. The home spans 2,254 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 8,276-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $390,000

Situated at 170 Cherrywood Court, Romeoville, this single-family home, was sold in March for a price of $390,000, translating to $193 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1997, offers a living area of 2,022 square feet and sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 2.

5. $375,000

Priced at $375,000 (equivalent to $258 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1975 and situated at 616 Ca Crest Drive, Shorewood, was sold in March. The home spans 1,456 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises an 11,326-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 3.