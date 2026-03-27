What can $400,000 buy you in DuPage / Cook County, March 16 to 22?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

This single-family home, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 2858 Kensington Avenue, Westchester, the house spans 1,425 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $281 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,070-square-foot, and it was built in 1965. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000

Situated at 6455 West 64th Street, Chicago, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in February for a price of $400,000, translating to $309 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1959, offers a living area of 1,296 square feet and sits on a 3,750-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

3. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($266 per square foot), the row house, built in 1895 and located at 17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, changed hands in March. The home spans 1,504 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 2,056-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000

In February, a condominium located at 224 North Kenilworth Avenue, Apt. 4D, Oak Park, changed ownership. The property, built in 1964, was sold for $400,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000

At $400,000 ($195 per square foot), the single-family house located at 16041 Long Avenue, Oak Forest, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1958, provides 2,050 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 13,215-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 4.