What can $200,000 buy you in La Salle County in the week of March 16?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $172,000

Situated at 2618 7th Street, Peru, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $172,000, translating to $177 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1922, offers a living area of 974 square feet and sits on a 5,663-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $170,000

For a price tag of $170,000 ($68 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1910 and located at 205 West Wilson Street, Streator, changed hands in February. The home spans 2,502 square feet of living area. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $165,000

In March, a single-family residence located at 634 Pearl Street, Ottawa, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,252 square feet, was built in 1946 and was sold for $165,000, which calculates to $132 per square foot. The deal was finalized on March 2.

4. $164,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 404 Lewis Street, Marseilles, the house spans 1,302 square feet and was sold for $164,000, or $126 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,970-square-foot, and it was built in 1952. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $160,000

At $160,000 ($100 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 2304 Eastwood Avenue, Streator, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2002, provides 1,598 square feet of living space, and sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.