What $300,000 or less gets you in McHenry County, March 16-22

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 934 Lexington Street, McHenry, the house was sold for $300,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 10,454 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $300,000

In March, a single-family home located at 418 Glen Garry Road, Cary, changed ownership. The property, built in 1962, was sold for $300,000. The deal was closed on March 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $289,000

Situated at 900 Windstone Court, Lake In The Hills, this single-family residence, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $289,000, translating to $167 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1997, offers a living area of 1,735 square feet and sits on a 1,638-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $287,500

Priced at $287,500 (equivalent to $176 per square foot), this townhouse, constructed in 2004 and situated at 1436 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, was sold in March. The home spans 1,634 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 1,737-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 9.

5. $287,000

At $287,000 ($249 per square foot), the single-family house located at 2509 South Birchwood Avenue, McHenry, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1938, provides 1,153 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 4.