What $300,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County in the week of March 16

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $275,000

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 328 Augusta Avenue, Dekalb, the home was sold for $275,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $268,000

Priced at $268,000, this single-family residence situated at 712 Prospect Avenue, Kirkland, was sold in February. The property comprises a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $249,000

In February, a townhouse located at 1462 Legacy Drive, Unit 315-4, Dekalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $249,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $247,000

Situated at 422 Best Avenue, Dekalb, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $247,000. The lot size is 10,530 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $220,000

For a price tag of $220,000 ($131 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1969 and located at 1410 Freed Road, Sycamore, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,675 square feet of living area, with one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.