What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County in the week of March 16

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

At $300,000, the single-family home located at 814 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The deal was closed on March 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $300,000

This single-family residence, featuring four bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 92 Maple Street, Sugar Grove, the house spans 1,219 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $246 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 9,278-square-foot, and it was built in 1890. The deal was finalized on March 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $300,000

Priced at $300,000, this single-family house, constructed in 1900 and situated at 575 Middle Avenue, Aurora, was sold in March. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises an 8,712-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 6.

4. $300,000

In March, a single-family house, with two bedrooms and one bathroom located at 12 North Du Bois Avenue, Elgin, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,047 square feet, was built in 1925 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $287 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 6,600 square feet. The deal was closed on March 12.

5. $299,000

Situated at 1931 Stephen Drive, Montgomery, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in March for a price of $299,000. The property, constructed in 1961, sits on an 8,250-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 11.