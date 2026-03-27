What $200,000 can buy you in Ogle County, March 9-22

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $175,000

Priced at $175,000 (equivalent to $133 per square foot), this single-family residence situated at 203 Monroe Street, Monroe Center, was sold in February. The home spans 1,320 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $170,000

In February, a single-family home located at 557 South 3rd Street, Rochelle, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,760 square feet, was built in 1930 and was sold for $170,000, which calculates to $97 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 6,900 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

3. $168,000

For a price tag of $168,000 ($75 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1972 and located at 907 Carlisle Drive, Rochelle, changed hands in February. The house spans 2,236 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,330-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $157,500

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 112 North Hannah Avenue, Mount Morris, the home spans 1,488 square feet and was sold for $157,500, or $106 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,365-square-foot, and it was built in 1952. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

5. $140,000

At $140,000, the single-family house located at 901 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This propertywas built in 1970. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.