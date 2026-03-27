What $150,000 or less gets you in Lee County / Whiteside, March 16-22

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $135,000

At $135,000 ($56 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 301 South Jefferson Avenue, Amboy, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1901, provides 2,426 square feet of living space, and sits on a 9,600-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $87,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 803 Madison Avenue, Dixon, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,222 square feet, was built in 1900 and was sold for $87,000, which calculates to $71 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,000 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $60,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 506 2nd Street, Lyndon, the home was sold for $60,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 12,000 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

4. $46,800

Priced at $46,800, this single-family home situated at 1701 English Street, Rock Falls, was sold in February. The property comprises a 7,548-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $35,879

For a price tag of $35,879, the single-family residence, located at 1813 18th Avenue, Sterling, changed hands in February. The property comprises a 7,100-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.