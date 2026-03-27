Tinley Park: Townhouse sells for $429,000

A 2,104-square-foot townhouse, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 8648 Ballycastle Lane in Tinley Park was sold on March 13 for $429,000, or $204 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,178 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 1,977-square-foot townhouse at 8631 Tullamore Drive sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,104-square-foot townhouse at 19341 Cormoy Lane, sold in September 2025, for $371,120, a price per square foot of $176. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8702 Ballycastle Lane, in July 2025, a 1,994-square-foot townhouse was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.