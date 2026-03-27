Three-bedroom home in Orland Park sells for $460,000

The single-family house located at 8035 Anne Drive in Orland Park was sold on March 10, for $460,000, or $333 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,383 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,370 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· At 8048 Sawgrass Court, in May 2025, a 2,996-square-foot single-family home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,784-square-foot single-family residence at 15426 South 82nd Avenue, sold in January, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,857-square-foot single-family home at 15314 Brassie Drive sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.