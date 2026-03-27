Single-family home sells in Tinley Park for $505,000

A 2,672-square-foot single-family house, built in 1986, has changed hands.

The house at 9001 Poplar Street in Tinley Park was sold on March 10 for $505,000, or $189 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,541 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,450-square-foot single-family home at 8946 178th Street, sold in December 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 17719 Oakwood Drive, in August 2025, a 1,331-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $385,500, a price per square foot of $290. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,674-square-foot single-family home at 8824 Brown Lane sold for $556,500, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.