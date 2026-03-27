Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $390,000

A 1,730-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The home at 1021 Abbey Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on March 12 for $390,000, or $225 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,923 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 915 Sarasota Lane, in February 2025, a 2,541-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $165.

· A 1,336-square-foot single-family home at 980 Barlina Road, sold in December 2024, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $254.

· In June 2025, a 1,159-square-foot single-family residence at 970 Sandalwood Lane sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $298.