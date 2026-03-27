Single-family home sells for $735,000 in Orland Park

A single-family residence located at 10021 El Cameno Real Drive in Orland Park changed owners on March 10.

The 2,987-square-foot house, built in 2016, was sold for $735,000, or $246 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on an 8,793-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· At 15168 Franchesca Lane, in December 2025, a 2,847-square-foot single-family house was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· A 3,042-square-foot single-family home at 15157 Hilltop Court, sold in August 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,162-square-foot single-family house at 14905 Avenida del Este Street sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.