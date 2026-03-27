Single-family home sells for $701,000 in Tinley Park

A single-family house located at 17621 Harper Road in Tinley Park has a new owner since March 10.

The 2,985-square-foot home, built in 2007, was sold for $701,000, or $235 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,333 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,944-square-foot single-family residence at 8530 Radcliffe Road, sold in January, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17810 Bishop Road, in August 2025, a 3,367-square-foot single-family home was sold for $639,500, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,277-square-foot single-family residence at 17543 Westbridge Road sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.