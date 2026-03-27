Single-family home sells for $342,000 in Crystal Lake

The single-family residence located at 6814 Rhode Island Trail in Crystal Lake was sold on March 13, for $342,000, or $185 per square foot.

The home, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,850 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,116-square-foot single-family home at 6801 Connecticut Trail sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 2,832-square-foot single-family house at 6917 New Hampshire Trail, sold in March 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

· At 7021 Foxfire Drive, in March 2025, a 2,687-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.