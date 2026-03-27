Single-family home sells for $235,000 in DeKalb

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 1113 Lewis Street in DeKalb was sold on March 4. The purchase price was $235,000. The property sits on a 6,250-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in DeKalb have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 710 North 12th Street, sold in May 2025, for $236,000.

· At 638 North 10th Street, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $197,000.

· In January 2025, a single-family residence at 903 North 13th Street sold for $168,000.