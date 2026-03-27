Single-family home in Morris sells for $400,000

The single-family residence located at 3545 Tiffany Lane in Morris was sold on Feb. 24. The purchase price was $400,000.

The property occupies a lot of 3 acres.

Other homes in Morris that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,808-square-foot single-family residence at 6385 Junebug Lane, sold in January 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· At 6150 Peart Road, in March 2025, a 1,296-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· In August 2025, a 1,792-square-foot single-family residence at 6465 Junebug Lane sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $232.