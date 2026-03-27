Sale closed in Yorkville: $407,500 for a single-family home

The recently built single-family residence located at 4814 West Millbrook Circle in Yorkville was sold on March 13, for $407,500, or $261 per square foot.

The home, built in 2022, has an interior space of 1,562 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,322-square-foot single-family home at 4208 East Millbrook Circle, sold in August 2025, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 4022 West Shoeger Court, in February, a 1,337-square-foot single-family house was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,346-square-foot single-family residence at 2647 West Kellogg Court sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.