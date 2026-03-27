Sale closed in Yorkville: $345,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1411 Chestnut Lane in Yorkville was sold on March 13, for $345,000, or $213 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,620 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,591-square-foot single-family house at 1432 Chestnut Lane sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1387 Chestnut Lane, in January 2025, a 1,479-square-foot single-family home was sold for $232,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 1433 Chestnut Lane, sold in April 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.